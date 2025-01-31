Left Menu

Apple's Balancing Act: Navigating AI and China Challenges

Apple surpassed Wall Street's profit targets, but iPhone sales and China revenue underwhelmed due to strong local competition and slow AI adoption. Despite these setbacks, strong Mac and iPad sales fueled by new chip technology boosted overall performance. Apple Intelligence's selective rollout remains a strategic focus amidst mounting Chinese market challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 03:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple has exceeded Wall Street's anticipated quarterly profits, despite a noticeable dip in iPhone sales and China revenue, both of which suffered from intense competition and delays in artificial intelligence features. The company's strong sales of iPads and Macs, driven by innovative new chips, provided a welcome counterbalance.

iPhone sales dropped slightly to $69.14 billion, falling short of the expected $71.03 billion, while Greater China sales declined to $18.51 billion from $20.82 billion a year ago. Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted that in regions where Apple Intelligence has launched, the iPhone 16 line performed better. Cook additionally mentioned ongoing efforts to introduce these AI features in China, though without a specific timeline.

Mac sales, benefiting from new models equipped with M4 chips, along with robust growth in services, helped maintain Apple's fiscal momentum. Despite challenges, Apple's revenue reached $124.30 billion, slightly surpassing estimates, while its cautious AI approach continues to generate debate in the tech community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

