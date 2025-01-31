Left Menu

Tech Turbulence: Asian Shares Waver Amid AI Breakthrough and Tariff Threats

Asian shares fluctuated influenced by South Korean stocks returning from the holiday. Despite pressure from new AI models and tariff threats, U.S. tech earnings bolstered sentiment. Central bank rate decisions and upcoming U.S. inflation data also impacted financial outlooks, as currency and commodity markets reacted to potential tariff escalations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 08:09 IST
Tech Turbulence: Asian Shares Waver Amid AI Breakthrough and Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian shares wobbled on Friday, as the return of South Korean tech stocks post-holiday weighed on markets. Despite this, strong earnings reports from U.S. tech giants managed to sustain positive risk sentiment, although potential new tariff threats drove U.S. dollar and gold prices higher.

The market spotlight shifted to South Korea as the KOSPI index dropped 1% following a breakthrough in low-cost AI models from China's DeepSeek, causing a global market reaction. Notably, stocks like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix experienced significant declines.

Meanwhile, technology stocks faced initial hurdles but have started to recover. Analysts remain optimistic about the medium to long-term outlook for AI investments, suggesting demand will absorb new technology advancements. Economic reports and central bank actions continue to shape market expectations for the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025