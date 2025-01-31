boAt Battles realme: Call for Anti-Dumping Duty
Imagine Marketing, under the boAt brand, is seeking government intervention for imposing anti-dumping duties on realme's earwears. boAt led the TWS market with a 34% share, while realme secured 5th place. The case is presented to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.
Imagine Marketing, known for its boAt brand, has reportedly approached the Indian government, seeking an anti-dumping duty on rival firm realme's earwear products.
According to market research by IDC, boAt holds a significant 34% share in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) audio wearables market as of the second quarter of 2024. In contrast, realme ranks fifth with a 6.4% share.
Sources indicated that boAt representatives have already made their case to senior Ministry of Electronics and IT officials. While boAt achieves a modest 5.1% growth, realme posted a substantial 77.1% increase in the same period. The overall earwear market in India showed an almost negligible year-on-year growth of 0.7%, with the TWS segment reaching a peak share of 71%.
