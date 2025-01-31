boAt Battles realme: Call for Anti-Dumping Duty

Imagine Marketing, known for its boAt brand, has reportedly approached the Indian government, seeking an anti-dumping duty on rival firm realme's earwear products.

According to market research by IDC, boAt holds a significant 34% share in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) audio wearables market as of the second quarter of 2024. In contrast, realme ranks fifth with a 6.4% share.

Sources indicated that boAt representatives have already made their case to senior Ministry of Electronics and IT officials. While boAt achieves a modest 5.1% growth, realme posted a substantial 77.1% increase in the same period. The overall earwear market in India showed an almost negligible year-on-year growth of 0.7%, with the TWS segment reaching a peak share of 71%.

