Left Menu

Global Markets Navigate AI Disruption and Trade Concerns

Global stock markets stabilized after a tumultuous week, spurred by a new Chinese AI model and looming US tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Supported by strong Apple sales forecasts, markets saw fluctuations, with significant moves in technology stocks and currency values, influenced by policy decisions and economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:50 IST
Global Markets Navigate AI Disruption and Trade Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets steadied on Friday after a tumultuous week marked by the release of a new low-cost Chinese AI model and worries over US tariffs targeting Mexico and Canada. Overnight, Apple's strong sales forecasts buoyed market sentiment, with European and Wall Street indices showing early gains.

Earlier in the week, technology stocks faced significant losses, including major players like Nvidia and Oracle. However, they regained some ground as leaders from Microsoft and Meta defended their investments in artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, the prospect of US President Trump's 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada loomed large, elevating the dollar and impacting gold and currency values.

The market's complacency over tariff implications was highlighted by experts, who also considered similar risks for Europe. Economic indicators, such as Friday's anticipated US inflation data, hold potential for adjusting interest rate expectations, following the Federal Reserve's pause earlier. Meanwhile, central banks in Europe and Japan made notable monetary policy moves, impacting currency performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025