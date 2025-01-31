Missile Defense Tensions: U.S. Iron Dome Plan Sparks Global Debate
Russia rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump's executive move to construct a new missile defense shield, claiming it threatens global nuclear equilibrium. The Iron Dome initiative aims to modernize defenses against advanced missile threats. Russia fears it could escalate tensions and hinder nuclear arms control discussions between the U.S. and major powers.
Russia has publicly denounced a new executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump to develop a missile defense shield, which Moscow claims threatens to destabilize the worldwide nuclear balance.
Known as the 'American Iron Dome,' the initiative targets enhancing U.S. defenses against a myriad of missile threats, including ballistic and hypersonic attacks.
The Kremlin stands particularly concerned that this development could stymie potential nuclear arms negotiations, a worry echoed by both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid cooling international relations.
