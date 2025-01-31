Missile Defense Tensions: U.S. Iron Dome Plan Sparks Global Debate

Russia has publicly denounced a new executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump to develop a missile defense shield, which Moscow claims threatens to destabilize the worldwide nuclear balance.

Known as the 'American Iron Dome,' the initiative targets enhancing U.S. defenses against a myriad of missile threats, including ballistic and hypersonic attacks.

The Kremlin stands particularly concerned that this development could stymie potential nuclear arms negotiations, a worry echoed by both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid cooling international relations.

