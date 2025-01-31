U.S. Stock Futures Climb as Apple and Inflation Data Steer Market Sentiment

Friday began with a positive note for U.S. stock index futures, largely driven by Apple's robust sales growth forecast that bolstered investor confidence. Markets, meanwhile, are on edge awaiting pivotal inflation data likely to influence the Federal Reserve's future policy maneuvers.

Apple's shares surged 3.4% in premarket activities following an encouraging earnings report, which hinted at potential recovery from a recent iPhone sales slump as the tech giant expands its AI capabilities. Deutsche Bank analysts pointed to projected low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth as reassuring for investors.

Elsewhere, the December personal consumption expenditures price index release is anticipated, with projections indicating a moderate 0.3% month-on-month increase in headline inflation. This steady economic narrative is set against a backdrop of global market caution, particularly after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a potential 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada.

