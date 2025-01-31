WhatsApp Battles Spyware Threat Amidst Rising Privacy Concerns

WhatsApp, the messaging service owned by Meta, has raised an alert regarding an alleged cyberattack by Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions. The breach reportedly targeted dozens of users, inclusive of journalists and civil society representatives, prompting WhatsApp to take immediate action.

Responding to the hacking attempt, WhatsApp issued a cease-and-desist letter to Paragon, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding private communication among users. The company remains vague about the specific identities or locations of the hacked individuals.

Despite the absence of a formal response from Paragon, WhatsApp has informed law enforcement and industry partners of the incident. Measures to disrupt further hacking endeavors have been implemented, although precise tactics remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)