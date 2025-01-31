Left Menu

WhatsApp Battles Spyware Threat Amidst Rising Privacy Concerns

WhatsApp has accused Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions of targeting approximately 90 users, including journalists and civil society members. The messaging platform issued a cease-and-desist letter to Paragon, aiming to protect user privacy. Details of targeted individuals remain unspecified, but law enforcement has been notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:52 IST
WhatsApp Battles Spyware Threat Amidst Rising Privacy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WhatsApp, the messaging service owned by Meta, has raised an alert regarding an alleged cyberattack by Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions. The breach reportedly targeted dozens of users, inclusive of journalists and civil society representatives, prompting WhatsApp to take immediate action.

Responding to the hacking attempt, WhatsApp issued a cease-and-desist letter to Paragon, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding private communication among users. The company remains vague about the specific identities or locations of the hacked individuals.

Despite the absence of a formal response from Paragon, WhatsApp has informed law enforcement and industry partners of the incident. Measures to disrupt further hacking endeavors have been implemented, although precise tactics remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025