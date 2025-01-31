Fed's Decision Maintains Wall Street's Uptrend

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq continued their upward trajectory on Friday, bolstered by Apple's promising sales forecast and an inflation reading aligning with expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates steady. December's consumer spending surge further supported this sentiment.

Despite initial gains, Apple saw moderated growth, advancing 0.7% after acknowledging ongoing challenges in China primarily attributed to supply-chain disruptions. Chevron's shares fell 3.7% after missing quarterly earnings expectations, impacting the energy sub-sector negatively.

As anticipated, the Fed held its rates unchanged. Traders are betting on a 70% chance of rate cuts resuming in June. Meanwhile, Atlassian's stocks soared by 18.1% after upwardly revising its revenue forecasts. Overall, major U.S. indexes are set to finish the month positively.

