Dutch Privacy Watchdog Probes DeepSeek's Data Practices
The Netherlands' privacy authority is investigating Chinese AI firm DeepSeek over its data collection practices. Dutch users are advised to exercise caution. The investigation follows concerns about DeepSeek's privacy policies and handling of personal information, as indicated by authority Chairman Aleid Wolfsen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:55 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Netherlands' privacy watchdog, AP, has announced a new investigation targeting the data collection strategies of Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek.
The AP has issued a warning to Dutch users of DeepSeek, urging them to be cautious when using the company's software.
The warning comes on the heels of several concerns about the firm's privacy practices, particularly about how it manages personal data, according to a statement by AP Chairman Aleid Wolfsen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
