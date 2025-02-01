Left Menu

Dutch Privacy Watchdog Probes DeepSeek's Data Practices

The Netherlands' privacy authority is investigating Chinese AI firm DeepSeek over its data collection practices. Dutch users are advised to exercise caution. The investigation follows concerns about DeepSeek's privacy policies and handling of personal information, as indicated by authority Chairman Aleid Wolfsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:55 IST
Dutch Privacy Watchdog Probes DeepSeek's Data Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands' privacy watchdog, AP, has announced a new investigation targeting the data collection strategies of Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek.

The AP has issued a warning to Dutch users of DeepSeek, urging them to be cautious when using the company's software.

The warning comes on the heels of several concerns about the firm's privacy practices, particularly about how it manages personal data, according to a statement by AP Chairman Aleid Wolfsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025