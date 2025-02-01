Left Menu

Musk's Federal Workforce Overhaul Sparks Controversy

Elon Musk-led team at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) locks civil servants out of key systems, raising cybersecurity concerns. Appointees install sofa beds for around-the-clock work. The overhaul includes memos offering buyouts to federal workers, triggering debates on bureaucracy management and congressional oversight.

Musk

Elon Musk's recently appointed team at the Office of Personnel Management has implemented controversial measures, restricting civil servants' access to crucial data systems. This move follows President Donald Trump's commitment to rework the federal bureaucracy.

The actions raise serious cybersecurity concerns among career employees, as crucial datasets have been locked. The initiative aligns with Trump and Musk's aim to streamline the 2.2 million-strong civilian workforce, yet the lack of transparency has sparked anxiety.

OPM's new leadership includes Musk's previous associates and aims for an aggressive reorganization, consistent with Musk's demanding style. Memos encourage buyouts for employees, while furniture additions suggest round-the-clock work, intensifying debates on effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

