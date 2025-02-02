Maharashtra: Pioneering India's First AI University
Maharashtra will establish India's first AI university. A task force, including experts from academia, industry, and government, is working on the project. The university aims to promote AI research, skill development, and innovation to make Maharashtra a hub for AI education and technological advancement.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is set to host the nation's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) university, according to State Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar. A dedicated task force has been formed to oversee planning and implementation.
This ambitious project aims to promote AI research, skill development, and innovation, positioning Maharashtra as a hub for technology and innovation. The AI university will act as a center of excellence, fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government.
The task force includes representatives from premier institutions and major tech companies. It is chaired by the state's IT department principal secretary. Their goal is to establish a roadmap for the university, reinforcing the government's commitment to technological advancement in line with the BJP's election promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NSDC International Invests in Startup Stairs to Propel Rural Innovation
Bosch Leads the Charge in Automotive Innovation at BMGE 2025
Rajnish Retail's Diamond Breakthrough: A New Era in Gemstone Innovation
India's Electric Vehicle Surge: A Milestone Year in Sales and Innovation
Vecmocon Technologies Unveils Next-Gen EV Innovations at Bharat Mobility Expo