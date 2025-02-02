Left Menu

Maharashtra: Pioneering India's First AI University

Maharashtra will establish India's first AI university. A task force, including experts from academia, industry, and government, is working on the project. The university aims to promote AI research, skill development, and innovation to make Maharashtra a hub for AI education and technological advancement.

Maharashtra is set to host the nation's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) university, according to State Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar. A dedicated task force has been formed to oversee planning and implementation.

This ambitious project aims to promote AI research, skill development, and innovation, positioning Maharashtra as a hub for technology and innovation. The AI university will act as a center of excellence, fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

The task force includes representatives from premier institutions and major tech companies. It is chaired by the state's IT department principal secretary. Their goal is to establish a roadmap for the university, reinforcing the government's commitment to technological advancement in line with the BJP's election promises.

