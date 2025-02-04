OpenAI and Kakao Join Forces for AI Innovation in South Korea
OpenAI and Kakao have announced a strategic partnership to develop AI products for the Korean market. Kakao plans to incorporate OpenAI technology into its own offerings. This collaboration was revealed during a press conference in Seoul by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Kakao CEO Chung Shina.
In a significant move for the tech industry, OpenAI and South Korea's leading chat app operator Kakao unveiled plans for a strategic partnership aimed at developing AI products tailored for the Korean market.
The collaboration sees Kakao integrating OpenAI's cutting-edge technology into its product lineup, signaling a robust step forward in artificial intelligence advancements within the region.
The announcement came during a press conference in Seoul, attended by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Kakao CEO Chung Shina, marking a pivotal moment for cross-country tech innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
