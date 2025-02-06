Wall Street's Brief Respite Amid Economic Uncertainties

Amid cautious optimism, Wall Street's key indexes posted marginal gains on Thursday, buoyed by optimistic corporate earnings reports. Investors eagerly await President Donald Trump's next policy steps concerning trade restrictions and other federal initiatives.

Eli Lilly experienced a 2.5% rise in its share price after upbeat profit forecasts, while Tapestry enjoyed a 15.3% jump in response to raised sales and profit projections. Meanwhile, Philip Morris International advanced by 8.6% following a strong quarterly performance.

Despite these gains, concerns remain. Honeywell's shares fell by 4.4% amid restructuring plans and forecasted lukewarm sales for 2025. Amazon.com faces pressure to meet substantial cloud computing expectations as it prepares to report quarterly results.

