Tariffs Surge: U.S. Hospitals and Drugmakers Push Back
U.S. hospitals and generic drugmakers urge President Trump to exempt medical goods from new tariffs on Chinese imports. They warn that these tariffs could cause medicine shortages and increase prices. The healthcare sector heavily relies on international sources for medical supplies, with a significant portion from China.
President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs on Chinese imports have sparked a wave of concern among U.S. hospitals and generic drugmakers. These stakeholders are appealing for exemptions on medical goods, warning that the trade barriers could lead to medicine shortages and inflated prices in the United States.
The American Hospital Association highlighted in a letter to the president that key medications like cancer treatments, heart medicines, and antibiotics such as amoxicillin might face supply disruptions. The U.S., alongside major trading partners since 1994, has generally agreed to remove pharmaceutical tariffs, a move now under threat.
As pressures mount, the healthcare system must address its dependency on international suppliers, with nearly 30% of essential drug ingredients and most healthcare protective equipment originating from China. Despite assurances sought by lobbyists, the administration has signaled that exemptions will be rare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- hospitals
- drugmakers
- China
- imports
- U.S.
- healthcare
- medicine
- prices
ALSO READ
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions with EU and China
Trump Announces New Tariff Plans Targeting China Over Fentanyl Concerns
Historic Snowfall Blankets U.S. Gulf Coast in Deep Freeze
Quad Diplomats Reaffirm Alliance Amid China's Expanding Influence