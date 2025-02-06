Tariffs Surge: U.S. Hospitals and Drugmakers Push Back

President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs on Chinese imports have sparked a wave of concern among U.S. hospitals and generic drugmakers. These stakeholders are appealing for exemptions on medical goods, warning that the trade barriers could lead to medicine shortages and inflated prices in the United States.

The American Hospital Association highlighted in a letter to the president that key medications like cancer treatments, heart medicines, and antibiotics such as amoxicillin might face supply disruptions. The U.S., alongside major trading partners since 1994, has generally agreed to remove pharmaceutical tariffs, a move now under threat.

As pressures mount, the healthcare system must address its dependency on international suppliers, with nearly 30% of essential drug ingredients and most healthcare protective equipment originating from China. Despite assurances sought by lobbyists, the administration has signaled that exemptions will be rare.

(With inputs from agencies.)