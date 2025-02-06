Nitesh Banga Takes Helm as CEO of Virtusa Amidst AI Revolution

In a strategic leadership shift, Virtusa Corporation, a prominent US-based IT company, has announced Nitesh Banga as its new President and CEO, effective from February 3. Banga succeeds Santosh Thomas, who has opted to step down for new ventures.

Rajeev Mehta, chair of the board at Virtusa, praised Thomas' contributions since joining in 2021, highlighting his role in expanding Virtusa's global influence. Mehta expressed confidence in Banga's ability to drive the company's future growth amidst the burgeoning AI technology landscape.

Banga, an alumnus of IT BHU, transitions to Virtusa from GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, where he held the role of President and CEO. His extensive experience, including a lengthy tenure at Infosys, positions him to enhance Virtusa's service offering and domain expertise.

