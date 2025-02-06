Left Menu

Nitesh Banga Takes Helm as CEO of Virtusa Amidst AI Revolution

Virtusa Corporation, a US-based IT firm, has appointed Nitesh Banga as its new CEO. Banga, who succeeds Santosh Thomas, aims to continue the company's innovation amid the AI revolution. With his experience, particularly from GlobalLogic, Banga is well-positioned to lead Virtusa's next phase of growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:31 IST
Nitesh Banga Takes Helm as CEO of Virtusa Amidst AI Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic leadership shift, Virtusa Corporation, a prominent US-based IT company, has announced Nitesh Banga as its new President and CEO, effective from February 3. Banga succeeds Santosh Thomas, who has opted to step down for new ventures.

Rajeev Mehta, chair of the board at Virtusa, praised Thomas' contributions since joining in 2021, highlighting his role in expanding Virtusa's global influence. Mehta expressed confidence in Banga's ability to drive the company's future growth amidst the burgeoning AI technology landscape.

Banga, an alumnus of IT BHU, transitions to Virtusa from GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, where he held the role of President and CEO. His extensive experience, including a lengthy tenure at Infosys, positions him to enhance Virtusa's service offering and domain expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025