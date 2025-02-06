Left Menu

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has gained access to sensitive U.S. government records, raising cybersecurity concerns. Following a judge's order, the Treasury is now limiting access to its systems. The White House asserts compliance with federal law regarding DOGE agents' necessary clearances and access rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:53 IST
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has gained access to sensitive U.S. government records, including those of Treasury and State Department officials, sparking cybersecurity concerns. This access, first reported by the Washington Post, has highlighted potential risks associated with granting external agents administrative privileges to government systems.

The White House has affirmed that DOGE agents possess proper security clearances and maintain read-only access, in accordance with federal law. Despite this reassurance, a federal judge has ordered the Treasury to restrict access to its information systems, following a lawsuit from unions and a retiree group citing privacy breaches.

The highly sensitive data accessed by DOGE, which includes personal and employment details of federal employees, underscores the potential vulnerabilities of government systems. Amid these developments, concerns regarding the cessation of modernization efforts within the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) continue to grow, further amplifying the cybersecurity debate.

