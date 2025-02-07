Left Menu

Taiwan's Export Surge: AI and Pre-Trump Tariffs Fuel Unexpected Growth

Taiwan's exports rose by 4.4% in January, exceeding expectations due to high AI demand and rush orders preceding Trump's presidency. Major suppliers, including TSMC, capitalized on AI components, contributing to 15 consecutive months of growth. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, officials project optimism for the year's export performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:59 IST
Taiwan's Export Surge: AI and Pre-Trump Tariffs Fuel Unexpected Growth
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan's export figures for January surpassed predictions, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence technology and a preemptive surge in orders before Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, which sparked new trade tariffs.

The country's exports increased by 4.4% from the previous year, totalling $38.71 billion, according to the finance ministry's latest reveal on Friday—outperforming the 3.5% growth forecasted by a Reuters poll. Although this growth is lower than December's 9.2% rise, it marks the fifteenth consecutive month of increased exports, highlighting the contribution of tech giants like TSMC.

Ministry spokesperson Beatrice Tsai attributes the unexpected rise to AI demand and order rush before Trump's January 20th inauguration. She noted a rare surge in orders—a third higher than the same period last year—including those omitted during the Lunar New Year holiday. Despite tariffs and geopolitical risks presenting uncertainty, the ministry remains optimistic about export momentum for the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025