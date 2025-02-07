Kovai.co Rewards Loyalty with Major Employee Bonus

Kovai.co, a Software-as-a-Service company based in Tamil Nadu, has announced a significant financial reward for its employees. The firm is distributing approximately Rs 14.5 crore as bonuses to around 140 out of its 260 staff members, in recognition of their dedicated service.

The 'Together We Grow' initiative ensures that employees who joined Kovai.co on or before December 31, 2022, and have completed three years of tenure, receive 50% of their gross annual salary as a bonus. This initiative aims to share the company's profits with its workforce.

Company CEO and Founder, Saravana Kumar, noted the importance of rewarding employees contributing to the company's success, opting for cash bonuses instead of stock options. The firm recently acquired Bengaluru-based Floik to enhance its AI-powered product offerings.

