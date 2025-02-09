Aero India 2025: A Runway to a Billion Opportunities

Billed as Asia's largest air show, 'Aero India' is set to be inaugurated on February 10 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. The event, showcasing India's aerospace and defence strengths, promises to be the biggest yet, with over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies.

Singh hailed the participation of more than 90 countries as a mark of global confidence in India's defence capabilities. He expressed optimism about defence production and exports reaching new heights in the coming years, reinforcing India's role as a leading player in the sector.

The event will feature top-tier defence and aerospace companies, including the debut of advanced fighter aircraft like the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II. 'Aero India' aims to foster global partnerships and inspire innovation, highlighting India's commitment to becoming a self-reliant defence powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)