Left Menu

Aero India 2025: A Runway to a Billion Opportunities

The 15th edition of 'Aero India', Asia's largest air show, will be inaugurated in Bengaluru by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. With over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, it's a testament to India's aerospace ambitions. The event underscores India's growing self-reliance in defence technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:58 IST
Aero India 2025: A Runway to a Billion Opportunities
  • Country:
  • India

Billed as Asia's largest air show, 'Aero India' is set to be inaugurated on February 10 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. The event, showcasing India's aerospace and defence strengths, promises to be the biggest yet, with over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies.

Singh hailed the participation of more than 90 countries as a mark of global confidence in India's defence capabilities. He expressed optimism about defence production and exports reaching new heights in the coming years, reinforcing India's role as a leading player in the sector.

The event will feature top-tier defence and aerospace companies, including the debut of advanced fighter aircraft like the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II. 'Aero India' aims to foster global partnerships and inspire innovation, highlighting India's commitment to becoming a self-reliant defence powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025