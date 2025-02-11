France and India Forge New Frontiers in AI and Innovation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot to discuss cooperation between France and India, focusing on AI and innovation. Prime Minister Modi's visit to France includes the AI Action Summit and bilateral talks with President Macron. Both leaders celebrate their strategic partnership with future initiatives.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot have reaffirmed their nations' strong bilateral ties, emphasizing a shared focus on artificial intelligence and innovative technology. Discussions also included regional and global developments, highlighting a strategic partnership poised for further growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official three-day visit to France, where he will co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Modi is also scheduled to engage in bilateral talks with Macron, as well as address key business leaders.
The visit underscores the depth of the India-France relationship, with plans to launch a 'year of innovation' in 2026. Modi's arrival was marked by a warm reception from the Indian diaspora in Paris, reflecting the strong cultural connections between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
