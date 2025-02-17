Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Gathering Reinforces China's Tech Domination

Chinese President Xi Jinping conducted a meeting with key figures in China's tech industry, reflecting a shift from previous regulatory actions. This move, aimed at bolstering private companies, highlights China's focus on innovation amidst challenges from U.S. policies. Notable absentees and attendees shaped market responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:10 IST
Xi Jinping's Strategic Gathering Reinforces China's Tech Domination
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

President Xi Jinping hosted a rare and meticulously organized meeting with leading figures from China's technology sector, including Alibaba's founder Jack Ma, on Monday. The meeting aimed to galvanize support for private enterprises and displayed a shift in Beijing's stance from a prior regulatory crackdown.

This change highlights Beijing's awareness of slowing growth and attempts by the U.S. to curtail China's tech advancements. Xi's initiative to convene business executives emphasizes the critical role of private-sector innovation as China seeks to maintain technological competitiveness.

Noteworthy figures such as Huawei's Ren Zhengfei and BYD's Wang Chuanfu were in attendance, seated prominently in the meeting, which took place at the ceremonial Great Hall of the People. Conversely, the absence of top executives from companies like Baidu sparked market speculation and impacted stock prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025