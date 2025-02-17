Xi Jinping's Strategic Gathering Reinforces China's Tech Domination

President Xi Jinping hosted a rare and meticulously organized meeting with leading figures from China's technology sector, including Alibaba's founder Jack Ma, on Monday. The meeting aimed to galvanize support for private enterprises and displayed a shift in Beijing's stance from a prior regulatory crackdown.

This change highlights Beijing's awareness of slowing growth and attempts by the U.S. to curtail China's tech advancements. Xi's initiative to convene business executives emphasizes the critical role of private-sector innovation as China seeks to maintain technological competitiveness.

Noteworthy figures such as Huawei's Ren Zhengfei and BYD's Wang Chuanfu were in attendance, seated prominently in the meeting, which took place at the ceremonial Great Hall of the People. Conversely, the absence of top executives from companies like Baidu sparked market speculation and impacted stock prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)