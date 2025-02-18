Left Menu

AI Boost in Healthcare: Abridge Secures Major Funding

Healthcare startup Abridge has raised $250 million to enhance its AI capabilities for medical document creation. The funding round was co-led by Elad Gil and IVP, with investment from multiple ventures. Meanwhile, Teva Pharm's CEO urges Trump to expedite drug approvals, and NIH layoffs are revised to 1,165 employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:30 IST
AI Boost in Healthcare: Abridge Secures Major Funding

In a significant move for the healthcare sector, startup Abridge announced it has successfully raised $250 million to bolster its artificial intelligence capabilities aimed at medical documentation. The funding round was co-led by entrepreneurs Elad Gil and IVP, attracting investments from notable entities such as Lightspeed Venture Partners and CVS Health Ventures, among others.

At the same time, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' CEO, Richard Francis, has called on the Trump administration to expedite the approval of generic drugs. According to Francis, faster approvals are essential for bringing cost savings to the U.S. healthcare system. He emphasized the need for the FDA to adhere to regular timelines.

Furthermore, internal communications reveal that the Trump administration's layoffs at the National Institutes of Health have been adjusted, with the total now standing at 1,165 rather than 1,500. This adjustment follows a revision of the list of affected employees, who are set to begin administrative leave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025