Argentina's Unexpected Trade Surplus: Surpassing Expectations

Argentina achieved a trade surplus of $142 million in January, with exports and imports totaling $5.890 billion and $5.748 billion respectively. Despite missing the expected $840 million surplus, the country celebrates its fourteenth consecutive positive trade balance.

Updated: 19-02-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:47 IST
Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $142 million in January, according to the government's statistics office. The figures reveal $5.890 billion in exports against $5.748 billion in imports.

Though the surplus fell short of the anticipated $840 million from a Reuters poll, it still highlights Argentina's impressive trade performance.

This marks the fourteenth straight month of a positive trade balance for the South American nation, buoyed by significant growth in imports at nearly 25%.

