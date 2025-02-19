Argentina's Unexpected Trade Surplus: Surpassing Expectations
Argentina achieved a trade surplus of $142 million in January, with exports and imports totaling $5.890 billion and $5.748 billion respectively. Despite missing the expected $840 million surplus, the country celebrates its fourteenth consecutive positive trade balance.
Though the surplus fell short of the anticipated $840 million from a Reuters poll, it still highlights Argentina's impressive trade performance.
This marks the fourteenth straight month of a positive trade balance for the South American nation, buoyed by significant growth in imports at nearly 25%.
