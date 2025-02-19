Argentina's Unexpected Trade Surplus: Surpassing Expectations

Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $142 million in January, according to the government's statistics office. The figures reveal $5.890 billion in exports against $5.748 billion in imports.

Though the surplus fell short of the anticipated $840 million from a Reuters poll, it still highlights Argentina's impressive trade performance.

This marks the fourteenth straight month of a positive trade balance for the South American nation, buoyed by significant growth in imports at nearly 25%.

(With inputs from agencies.)