Hexaware's Historic IPO: A New Chapter in IT Excellence

Hexaware marked a momentous occasion as it returned to public markets with a record ₹8,750 crore IPO, the largest ever by an IT services firm in India. This significant milestone was celebrated by the company's leadership as a new chapter in its trajectory.

CEO R Srikrishna emphasized the importance of this step in fostering deeper stakeholder relationships, highlighting Hexaware's commitment to transparency and delivering valuable client solutions. CFO Vikash Kumar Jain echoed these sentiments, noting the enhanced market visibility and direct investor engagement this move would bring.

Non-Executive Chairman Joseph McLaren Quinlan described going public as not just a financial achievement but also a catalyst for growth, innovation, and global impact. Carlyle's partners underscored the importance of their collaboration in Hexaware's growth journey. Employees nationwide celebrated this successful step, as Hexaware continues trading under the ticker symbol HEXT, committed to excellence and stakeholder gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)