Left Menu

Hexaware's Historic IPO: A New Chapter in IT Excellence

Hexaware launched India's largest-ever IT services IPO, raising ₹8,750 crores, signaling a pivotal step in the company's evolution. Key executives praised the return to public markets, emphasizing growth, transparency, and client focus. The IPO highlights Hexaware's digital capabilities and Carlyle's strategic partnership in accelerating global growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:49 IST
Hexaware's Historic IPO: A New Chapter in IT Excellence
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik
  • Country:
  • India

Hexaware marked a momentous occasion as it returned to public markets with a record ₹8,750 crore IPO, the largest ever by an IT services firm in India. This significant milestone was celebrated by the company's leadership as a new chapter in its trajectory.

CEO R Srikrishna emphasized the importance of this step in fostering deeper stakeholder relationships, highlighting Hexaware's commitment to transparency and delivering valuable client solutions. CFO Vikash Kumar Jain echoed these sentiments, noting the enhanced market visibility and direct investor engagement this move would bring.

Non-Executive Chairman Joseph McLaren Quinlan described going public as not just a financial achievement but also a catalyst for growth, innovation, and global impact. Carlyle's partners underscored the importance of their collaboration in Hexaware's growth journey. Employees nationwide celebrated this successful step, as Hexaware continues trading under the ticker symbol HEXT, committed to excellence and stakeholder gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025