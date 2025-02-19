Left Menu

Servotech and Watt & Well Forge Alliance for EV Component Manufacturing

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd partners with France's Watt & Well to design and produce EV charger components in India. This venture supports India's 'Make in India' initiative, with Servotech having exclusive marketing rights and Watt & Well providing technical expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:54 IST
In a strategic partnership to boost India's electric vehicle infrastructure, home-grown Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd has joined forces with French company Watt & Well. The agreement is set to shape the design and manufacture of electric vehicle (EV) charger components domestically.

Aligned with the 'Make in India' mission, Servotech will take charge of producing power modules within the country, while Watt & Well offers its technical prowess. The collaboration grants Servotech exclusive rights to market and sell the components in the Indian landscape.

The initial focus of the partnership will pivot on developing a 30 kW power module tailored for the burgeoning Indian EV charging sector. Both companies are also exploring the potential production of bidirectional power modules for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications, signaling broader ambitions in the EV space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

