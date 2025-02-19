Left Menu

Apple Unveils First In-House Modem Chip, Reducing Dependency on Qualcomm

Apple has introduced its first custom-built modem chip, aiming to lessen its reliance on Qualcomm. This innovation, forming part of Apple's C1 subsystem, debuts with the iPhone 16e. The move signifies Apple's strategic shift towards more internal component development, offering enhanced compatibility and user-centric functionalities.

Updated: 19-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:03 IST
Apple made headlines on Wednesday by announcing the launch of its first custom-designed modem chip, a strategic move aimed at reducing its dependency on Qualcomm—a major supplier of modem chips for both Apple and its competitors in the Android market.

This new chip is central to Apple's latest release, the $599 iPhone 16e—part of the iPhone 16 lineup—which was unveiled with the C1 subsystem that enhances battery life and introduces the latest artificial intelligence features. The C1 is poised to become a cornerstone of Apple's future products.

Apple's modem technology integrates closely with its processor chips, ensuring efficient network data management and offering advanced features like custom GPS systems and satellite connectivity. However, it still lacks some advanced features like millimeter wave 5G. Apple's long-term plan is to continually improve this technology to differentiate its products further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

