Trump’s Executive Order Pushes for Healthcare Price Transparency
Donald Trump has signed an executive order to enforce disclosure of healthcare costs. Federal agencies have 90 days to devise a plan requiring hospitals and insurers to reveal actual prices, not estimates. This aims to improve transparency for patients despite opposition from hospital groups citing competitive concerns.
In a bid to enhance transparency in healthcare pricing, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order. The order seeks to enforce a 2019 directive for healthcare providers and insurance companies to reveal detailed cost information.
The Departments of Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services have been tasked with devising a framework, in the next 90 days, to ensure these entities disclose actual healthcare costs. This includes the creation of standardized price information and updated guidance to ensure full compliance.
While Trump's move is oriented towards patient benefit, offering a clear view of treatment costs, it has met resistance from hospital groups. These groups argue that the order breaches privacy in negotiations, stifles competition, and infringes on First Amendment rights, although courts have not upheld these claims.
