Wall Street Opens Higher Amid Nvidia's Steady Forecast and Economic Concerns

Wall Street's major indexes prepared for a higher opening on Thursday, bolstered by an optimistic forecast from AI leader Nvidia. The company's projections helped alleviate concerns about declining demand in the sector, though rising weekly jobless claims tempered overall market enthusiasm.

Nvidia's stock climbed 1.6% in premarket trading, a move relatively subdued compared to previous post-result surges. This performance comes amid slowing revenue growth and a first-quarter gross margin forecast slightly below expectations. Chipmakers Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices also saw gains of 1.8% and 1% respectively.

However, wider economic concerns persist with data showing jobless claims hitting 242,000, surpassing estimates of 221,000. This follows recent economic indicators suggesting a slowdown, increasing apprehensions about the market's direction. Analysts emphasize careful observation ahead of upcoming Federal Reserve announcements and the anticipated Personal Consumption Expenditure data release.

(With inputs from agencies.)