Jio's 5G Triumph at Maha Kumbh: A Technological Marvel

Jio Infocomm Ltd announced on Thursday that their network efficiently managed 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests during a peak day at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The Jio True 5G Standalone network provided an exceptional customer experience amid the record-breaking influx of attendees at Maha Kumbh 2025, as per the company's statement.

With proactive planning and innovative solutions, Jio, in collaboration with Ericsson, ensured seamless connectivity for millions of visitors sharing multimedia and staying in touch with loved ones during the massive religious congregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)