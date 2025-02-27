Jio's 5G Triumph at Maha Kumbh: A Technological Marvel
Jio Infocomm Ltd successfully managed an unprecedented volume of 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests at the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj. Their advanced 5G network handled this peak demand through strategic planning and innovative solutions, providing outstanding connectivity for the event's many visitors.
Jio Infocomm Ltd announced on Thursday that their network efficiently managed 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests during a peak day at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
The Jio True 5G Standalone network provided an exceptional customer experience amid the record-breaking influx of attendees at Maha Kumbh 2025, as per the company's statement.
With proactive planning and innovative solutions, Jio, in collaboration with Ericsson, ensured seamless connectivity for millions of visitors sharing multimedia and staying in touch with loved ones during the massive religious congregation.
