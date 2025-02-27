Left Menu

Jio's 5G Triumph at Maha Kumbh: A Technological Marvel

Jio Infocomm Ltd successfully managed an unprecedented volume of 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests at the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj. Their advanced 5G network handled this peak demand through strategic planning and innovative solutions, providing outstanding connectivity for the event's many visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:02 IST
Jio's 5G Triumph at Maha Kumbh: A Technological Marvel
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Infocomm Ltd announced on Thursday that their network efficiently managed 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests during a peak day at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The Jio True 5G Standalone network provided an exceptional customer experience amid the record-breaking influx of attendees at Maha Kumbh 2025, as per the company's statement.

With proactive planning and innovative solutions, Jio, in collaboration with Ericsson, ensured seamless connectivity for millions of visitors sharing multimedia and staying in touch with loved ones during the massive religious congregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025