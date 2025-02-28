Left Menu

India's Economy Surges with 6.2% Growth in Q4

India's economy saw a 6.2% growth in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, showing an increase from the previous quarter's revised growth of 5.6%. This comes close to the predictions made by a Reuters poll, which forecasted a 6.3% expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:04 IST
India's Economy Surges with 6.2% Growth in Q4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's economy demonstrated notable growth in the fourth quarter, achieving a 6.2% increase compared to the previous year. Government data released indicated a promising rise from the previous quarter's revised 5.6% growth rate.

The growth nearly met expectations set by a Reuters poll, which anticipated a 6.3% expansion for the October to December period.

This economic performance provides a positive outlook for India's fiscal metrics, instilling confidence in its economic resilience and potential for further expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025