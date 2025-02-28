India's Economy Surges with 6.2% Growth in Q4

India's economy demonstrated notable growth in the fourth quarter, achieving a 6.2% increase compared to the previous year. Government data released indicated a promising rise from the previous quarter's revised 5.6% growth rate.

The growth nearly met expectations set by a Reuters poll, which anticipated a 6.3% expansion for the October to December period.

This economic performance provides a positive outlook for India's fiscal metrics, instilling confidence in its economic resilience and potential for further expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)