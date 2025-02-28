India's Economy Surges with 6.2% Growth in Q4
India's economy saw a 6.2% growth in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, showing an increase from the previous quarter's revised growth of 5.6%. This comes close to the predictions made by a Reuters poll, which forecasted a 6.3% expansion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:04 IST
India's economy demonstrated notable growth in the fourth quarter, achieving a 6.2% increase compared to the previous year. Government data released indicated a promising rise from the previous quarter's revised 5.6% growth rate.
The growth nearly met expectations set by a Reuters poll, which anticipated a 6.3% expansion for the October to December period.
This economic performance provides a positive outlook for India's fiscal metrics, instilling confidence in its economic resilience and potential for further expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AVG Logistics Reports Robust Q3 FY25 Growth Amid Strategic Expansions
Engineers India Ltd Eyes Nuclear Breakthrough and Middle East Expansion
Driving Growth: Tejas Cargo’s IPO and Expansion Plans
Ola Achieves FY24 EBITDA Profitability with Strategic Expansion
Volvo's Bold Expansion: Revving Up in Hoskote