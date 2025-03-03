Intel's 18A Process Under Trial: Nvidia and Broadcom Conduct Crucial Tests

In a significant move for Intel's foundry business, chip giants Nvidia and Broadcom have initiated tests on the company's 18A manufacturing process. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed this exclusive information to Reuters. The tests are crucial for assessing whether Intel's advanced production techniques are viable for high-stakes contracts.

Despite the tests underway, the path to securing major deals remains uncertain as delays plague Intel's 18A process. The setbacks primarily surround the qualification of essential intellectual property, which could postpone new customer engagements until mid-2026. The success of these trials is pivotal for Intel's reputation and revenue in the fiercely competitive chip market.

The trials and potential outcomes are being closely watched by industry experts and rivals. Intel's 18A technology, facing stiff competition from Taiwan's TSMC, remains a beacon of hope for bolstering US semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. The company's current focus is on overcoming delays and reviving its foundry business, which has seen a significant downturn in revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)