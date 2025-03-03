Left Menu

Intel's 18A Process Under Trial: Nvidia and Broadcom Conduct Crucial Tests

Chip designers Nvidia and Broadcom are testing Intel's advanced 18A manufacturing process, assessing its capability for large contracts. While these tests mark a potential endorsement, Intel faces delays in finalizing intellectual property crucial for production. The outcomes could significantly impact Intel's foundry business amid competitive pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for Intel's foundry business, chip giants Nvidia and Broadcom have initiated tests on the company's 18A manufacturing process. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed this exclusive information to Reuters. The tests are crucial for assessing whether Intel's advanced production techniques are viable for high-stakes contracts.

Despite the tests underway, the path to securing major deals remains uncertain as delays plague Intel's 18A process. The setbacks primarily surround the qualification of essential intellectual property, which could postpone new customer engagements until mid-2026. The success of these trials is pivotal for Intel's reputation and revenue in the fiercely competitive chip market.

The trials and potential outcomes are being closely watched by industry experts and rivals. Intel's 18A technology, facing stiff competition from Taiwan's TSMC, remains a beacon of hope for bolstering US semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. The company's current focus is on overcoming delays and reviving its foundry business, which has seen a significant downturn in revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

