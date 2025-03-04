Left Menu

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX delayed its eighth Starship test flight from Texas due to an unexplained issue with the rocket's core. This postponement halts the attempt to deploy mock Starlink satellites. The previous January mission ended prematurely with an explosion, prompting a federal investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 05:45 IST
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX decided to delay the launch of its eighth Starship test flight from Texas on Monday, citing an unspecified problem with the rocket system's core. This delay postpones SpaceX's plan to deploy mock Starlink satellites in orbit for the first time.

The test, which would have been the first Starship launch since an incident in January, was stopped 40 seconds before liftoff. The January mission abruptly ended eight minutes in, resulting in the Starship's explosion over the Caribbean and debris falling over the Turks and Caicos Islands, sparking a federal investigation.

SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot suggested that the launch could be attempted again on Tuesday, contingent upon resolving the identified issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025