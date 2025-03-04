SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX decided to delay the launch of its eighth Starship test flight from Texas on Monday, citing an unspecified problem with the rocket system's core. This delay postpones SpaceX's plan to deploy mock Starlink satellites in orbit for the first time.

The test, which would have been the first Starship launch since an incident in January, was stopped 40 seconds before liftoff. The January mission abruptly ended eight minutes in, resulting in the Starship's explosion over the Caribbean and debris falling over the Turks and Caicos Islands, sparking a federal investigation.

SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot suggested that the launch could be attempted again on Tuesday, contingent upon resolving the identified issue.

