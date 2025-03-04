Left Menu

Collaborate India 2025: Shaping the Future of Automation

Collaborate India 2025, hosted by Universal Robots, is an automation event in Bengaluru. It offers insights into the next generation of robotics, focusing on cobots, AI, and Industry 5.0's role in transforming manufacturing. The event highlights how automation is enhancing efficiency and driving success across industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Universal Robots (UR), recognized as the global leader in collaborative robot manufacturing, is holding the cutting-edge event Collaborate India 2025 at the Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru. This premier gathering draws industry leaders and innovators to explore next-generation robotics that are reshaping industries and enhancing efficiency.

The conference underscores the transformative power of cobots, artificial intelligence, and Industry 5.0 in the manufacturing sector. Participants will gain insights from expert speakers, experience hands-on demonstrations, and engage in in-depth discussions, backed by Universal Robots' recent milestone of selling 100,000 cobots.

With partnership showcases and insightful sessions, including ''Physical AI for the Next Wave of Industrial Digitalization'' by Sunil Patel from Nvidia, the event is a pivotal moment for technological advancements in India's rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape.

