Left Menu

U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Early Morning Deployment

The United States halted military aid deliveries to Ukraine early Tuesday morning, as reported by a source to Reuters. The shipments were reportedly stopped at 3:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT). Details regarding the reasons for the halt remain undisclosed as of now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:10 IST
U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Early Morning Deployment
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The U.S. stopped its military aid deliveries to Ukraine in the early hours on Tuesday, as per a source mentioned to Reuters.

The source indicated that the aid shipments were abruptly halted around 3:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT).

This sudden stop of military supplies has raised concerns about the underlying reasons, though no official explanation has been provided yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025