U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Early Morning Deployment
The United States halted military aid deliveries to Ukraine early Tuesday morning, as reported by a source to Reuters. The shipments were reportedly stopped at 3:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT). Details regarding the reasons for the halt remain undisclosed as of now.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The U.S. stopped its military aid deliveries to Ukraine in the early hours on Tuesday, as per a source mentioned to Reuters.
The source indicated that the aid shipments were abruptly halted around 3:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT).
This sudden stop of military supplies has raised concerns about the underlying reasons, though no official explanation has been provided yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Kremlin says top Russian officials will hold talks with US in Saudi Arabia Tuesday on restoring ties and war in Ukraine, reports AP.