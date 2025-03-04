Security Risks Arise as Top-Clearance U.S. Workers Not Properly Debriefed After Layoffs

In a series of layoffs orchestrated by Elon Musk, numerous U.S. government workers with high-level security clearances were terminated without undergoing essential debriefings. Such procedural oversights could pose grave risks to national security by leaving classified information susceptible to foreign espionage, sources told Reuters.

Former security officials are sounding the alarm, highlighting that the lack of proper exit protocols for these workers could lead to information leaks, especially if approached by foreign intelligence. The Department of Government Efficiency's failure to conduct routine debriefings potentially jeopardizes national security, experts suggest.

Security experts emphasize the importance of end-of-service debriefings, a crucial process to mitigate the risk of espionage. The oversight affects workers across agencies dealing with sensitive sectors like nuclear security, where the absence of such debriefings could be a vulnerability, putting both personnel and national interests at risk.

