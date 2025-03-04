Global Tariffs Cast Shadow Over UK Economy

British finance minister Rachel Reeves sounded an alarm on the potential impact of global trade slowdowns on the UK economy. Speaking at a conference, she stated that even in the absence of direct tariffs, the UK could face slower GDP growth and higher inflation.

Reeves' comments came in response to recent moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, stirring concerns over global trade dynamics.

Her stance remains staunchly in favor of free and open trade, and she vowed to advocate for this in discussions with international colleagues.

