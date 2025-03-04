Global Tariffs Cast Shadow Over UK Economy
British finance minister Rachel Reeves highlighted the UK's vulnerability to global trade slowdowns despite direct tariffs not targeting the nation. Citing potential impacts like slower GDP growth and rising inflation, Reeves remains committed to advocating free trade with international counterparts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Rachel Reeves sounded an alarm on the potential impact of global trade slowdowns on the UK economy. Speaking at a conference, she stated that even in the absence of direct tariffs, the UK could face slower GDP growth and higher inflation.
Reeves' comments came in response to recent moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, stirring concerns over global trade dynamics.
Her stance remains staunchly in favor of free and open trade, and she vowed to advocate for this in discussions with international colleagues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Economy Defies Expectations with Robust Growth
Indian economy has an environment in which investments yielding good returns, profit booking also happening, says FM on FII selling.
Kashmir's Ski Slopes Suffer as Unseasonal Heat Hits Winter Games and Economy
Xi Jinping's Meeting with Business Tycoons: A New Era for China's Economy?
Government's Synchronised Moves: Inflation Control & Homeownership Boost