Google Appeals to Trump Administration Amid Antitrust Challenges

Alphabet's tech giant Google recently engaged in discussions with President Donald Trump's administration, aiming to dissuade officials from proceeding with efforts to dismantle the company. The talks reflect concern over ongoing Department of Justice antitrust litigations that target Google's search and advertising technology operations.

The Department of Justice has accused Google of monopolistic practices, proposing remedies that include potentially divesting Chrome and altering default search agreements with device manufacturers such as Apple. Google maintains that such measures could negatively impact the American economy and national security.

While the DOJ has yet to comment, industry insiders suggest that President Trump's administration might scale back some antitrust actions initiated under previous leadership. A pivotal trial regarding these remedies is scheduled for April, with a decision anticipated by August.

(With inputs from agencies.)