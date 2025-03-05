Left Menu

Swiss Inflation Hits Four-Year Low, Rate Cut Likely

Zurich | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss inflation dropped to its lowest level in nearly four years this February, according to government data released on Wednesday. With consumer prices climbing only 0.3% compared to last year, this smallest annual increase since April 2021 suggests a potential rate cut by the Swiss central bank later this month.

Even though some items like rents and packaged holidays saw higher prices than last year, falling costs for second-hand cars, personal care products, and medicines contributed to the decline in inflation from January's 0.4% rate. Imported goods' prices fell by 1.5%, countering a domestic price rise of 0.9%, the Federal Statistics Office reported.

The odds of a rate cut by the Swiss National Bank are high, with markets predicting a reduction to 0.25% on March 20, and a 22% chance of a drop to 0% in June. SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel mentioned to Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger that inflation is expected to stay within the target range over the next three years, leaving all policy options on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

