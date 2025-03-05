Swiss Inflation Hits Four-Year Low, Rate Cut Likely
Swiss inflation hit its lowest level since April 2021 in February, increasing the likelihood of a central bank rate cut. Consumer prices rose by just 0.3% year-on-year due to cheaper imports. The Swiss National Bank may reduce its policy rate from 0.5% during its meeting on March 20.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Swiss inflation dropped to its lowest level in nearly four years this February, according to government data released on Wednesday. With consumer prices climbing only 0.3% compared to last year, this smallest annual increase since April 2021 suggests a potential rate cut by the Swiss central bank later this month.
Even though some items like rents and packaged holidays saw higher prices than last year, falling costs for second-hand cars, personal care products, and medicines contributed to the decline in inflation from January's 0.4% rate. Imported goods' prices fell by 1.5%, countering a domestic price rise of 0.9%, the Federal Statistics Office reported.
The odds of a rate cut by the Swiss National Bank are high, with markets predicting a reduction to 0.25% on March 20, and a 22% chance of a drop to 0% in June. SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel mentioned to Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger that inflation is expected to stay within the target range over the next three years, leaving all policy options on the table.
