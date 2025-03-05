Swiss Inflation Hits Four-Year Low, Rate Cut Likely

Swiss inflation dropped to its lowest level in nearly four years this February, according to government data released on Wednesday. With consumer prices climbing only 0.3% compared to last year, this smallest annual increase since April 2021 suggests a potential rate cut by the Swiss central bank later this month.

Even though some items like rents and packaged holidays saw higher prices than last year, falling costs for second-hand cars, personal care products, and medicines contributed to the decline in inflation from January's 0.4% rate. Imported goods' prices fell by 1.5%, countering a domestic price rise of 0.9%, the Federal Statistics Office reported.

The odds of a rate cut by the Swiss National Bank are high, with markets predicting a reduction to 0.25% on March 20, and a 22% chance of a drop to 0% in June. SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel mentioned to Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger that inflation is expected to stay within the target range over the next three years, leaving all policy options on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)