US House panel issues subpoena to Google parent Alphabet
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 00:09 IST
The Republican-majority U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Thursday issued a subpoena to tech giant Alphabet Inc, seeking the Google parent company's internal communications as well as those with third parties and government officials during Democratic President Joe Biden's administration.
Representatives for Alphabet could not be immediately reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
