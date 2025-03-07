Left Menu

Aadhaar: Driving India's Digital Transformation Through Unprecedented Transactions

Aadhaar continues to advance India's digital landscape, recording 225 crore authentication transactions and 43 crore e-KYC transactions in February 2025 alone. This growing adoption highlights its significant role in banking and other sectors, enhancing security, efficiency, and transparency in processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:10 IST
Aadhaar: Driving India's Digital Transformation Through Unprecedented Transactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aadhaar remains at the forefront of India's digital evolution, achieving nearly 225 crore authentication transactions and 43 crore e-KYC transactions in February 2025, according to an official release.

The expanding use of Aadhaar in banking and finance illustrates its critical role in creating smoother, safer, and more efficient processes across various sectors.

The surge in transactions, including a 14 percent increase in e-KYC from the previous year, confirms its integral part in enhancing customer experience and business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025