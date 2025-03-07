Aadhaar: Driving India's Digital Transformation Through Unprecedented Transactions
Aadhaar continues to advance India's digital landscape, recording 225 crore authentication transactions and 43 crore e-KYC transactions in February 2025 alone. This growing adoption highlights its significant role in banking and other sectors, enhancing security, efficiency, and transparency in processes.
Aadhaar remains at the forefront of India's digital evolution, achieving nearly 225 crore authentication transactions and 43 crore e-KYC transactions in February 2025, according to an official release.
The expanding use of Aadhaar in banking and finance illustrates its critical role in creating smoother, safer, and more efficient processes across various sectors.
The surge in transactions, including a 14 percent increase in e-KYC from the previous year, confirms its integral part in enhancing customer experience and business operations.
