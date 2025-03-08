Left Menu

DOJ Reverses AI Investment Sale Proposal Amidst Google's Antitrust Battle

The U.S. Department of Justice has withdrawn its proposal to force Google to sell its investments in AI entities like Anthropic. However, efforts to dismantle Google's alleged illegal search monopoly continue, with a trial set for April. Google and other tech giants face similar antitrust challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 04:44 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice has decided to retract its proposal that would have compelled Google to divest its interests in artificial intelligence ventures such as Anthropic, a rival to OpenAI. This move seeks to maintain the competitive landscape in online search.

Despite this reversal, the DOJ, along with 38 state attorneys general, remains firm on its intention to break up Google's purported search monopoly, as evidenced by court documents filed recently in Washington. The proposal still includes a mandate for Google to offload its Chrome browser.

Following a draft recommendation in November, prosecutors have continued gathering evidence. They now acknowledge potential adverse effects on the evolving AI field if Google's AI investments are restricted. Meanwhile, Google plans to appeal, proposing to alter default search settings with partners like Apple. A trial is scheduled for April.

