Left Menu

French Publishing Titans Take on Meta in Landmark Copyright Lawsuit

Leading publishing and authors' associations in France have filed a landmark lawsuit against Meta. They allege the tech giant has used copyright-protected content without authorization to train its AI systems. Representatives from Meta have yet to comment on these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:54 IST
French Publishing Titans Take on Meta in Landmark Copyright Lawsuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a groundbreaking move, France's premier publishing and authors' associations are suing U.S. tech giant Meta. They claim that Meta used copyright-protected materials at a massive scale to enhance its artificial intelligence systems without proper authorization.

The National Publishing Union, the National Union of Authors and Composers, and the Society of Men of Letters have initiated legal proceedings in Paris, citing copyright infringement and economic parasitism against Meta. Allegations suggest Meta leveraged copyrighted works to train its AI models across its social media platforms.

This lawsuit is unprecedented in France but resonates beyond its borders. It follows a trend of similar legal actions in the U.S., where authors, visual artists, and other copyright owners, including American actress and author Sarah Silverman, have also taken legal action against Meta for similar reasons, indicating a growing global concern about AI training practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025