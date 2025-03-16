Apple to Kickstart Airpods Production in India for Exports

Left Menu

Apple plans to begin Airpods production at Foxconn's Hyderabad facility from April, solely for export purposes. This marks India's second Apple product manufacturing venture after iPhones. The factory setup, estimated at USD 400 million, underscores strategic global production shifts amid trade tariff challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Apple is set to commence Airpods production at Foxconn's Hyderabad plant in April, according to sources. This initiative is focused exclusively on exports, marking the second Apple product line to be manufactured in India, following the iPhone.

Foxconn allocated approximately USD 400 million to establish the manufacturing site in August 2023, highlighting the company's continued expansion in India. Despite speculation of potential production cuts due to reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, Apple remains a leader in the TWS segment, boasting a 23.1% market share in 2024.

The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association suggests that India could benefit by waiving the 20% import duty on hearables and wearables imported from the US. However, the Trump administration has warned of reciprocal tariffs affecting several countries, including India. Apple and Foxconn have not responded to queries on these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

