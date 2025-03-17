Left Menu

Global CEOs Gravitate to Beijing Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Dozens of global CEOs are heading to Beijing for the China Development Forum to meet President Xi Jinping and discuss foreign investment as China faces increased U.S. tariffs. A higher proportion of European CEOs will attend this year, while some U.S. business leaders remain absent amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:32 IST
Dozens of foreign CEOs are set to descend on Beijing for this year's flagship China Development Forum, according to a draft agenda. The forum, which will be held from March 23-24 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, may include meetings with President Xi Jinping, sources told Reuters.

The event draws influential names, including the CEOs of esteemed companies such as FedEx, Siemens, and Mercedes-Benz, with a notable increase in European representation this year. The summit comes at a time when Beijing is keen to attract foreign investment, partly offsetting the economic strain from recent U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports.

U.S. President Trump's 20% tariffs, met with China's retaliatory duties, have further complicated the investment landscape. A notable absence of U.S. CEOs on the agenda is expected, reflecting heightened scrutiny on American investment in China, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

