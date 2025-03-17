Left Menu

Pioneering the Industrial Metaverse: XR, AI, and 5G Revolutionize Manufacturing

Ericsson, Volvo Group, and Bharti Airtel have launched a research partnership to investigate Extended Reality (XR), Digital Twin technologies, and AI in manufacturing. Utilizing 5G, they aim to transform industrial operations and workforce training, enhance real-time process optimization, and unlock new revenue streams in the manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:56 IST
Pioneering the Industrial Metaverse: XR, AI, and 5G Revolutionize Manufacturing
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Ericsson, Volvo Group, and Bharti Airtel announced their venture into the potential applications of Extended Reality (XR), Digital Twin technologies, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing sector. This strategic research initiative will leverage the power of 5G and 5G Advanced to revolutionize industrial operations.

The partnership aims to propel forward the Industrial Metaverse, integrating Human and Machine interactions in immersive settings. By fusing groundbreaking XR applications with robust network technology, the collaboration seeks to establish a transformational ecosystem for global manufacturing industries.

Key to this endeavor is the deployment of Airtel's 5G advanced network to enhance real-time simulations and immersive training across numerous industrial sites. This movement symbolizes a step towards Industry 4.0, paving the way for innovative business models and revenue streams, while redefining connectivity and digitalization in the industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025