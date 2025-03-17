Pioneering the Industrial Metaverse: XR, AI, and 5G Revolutionize Manufacturing

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Ericsson, Volvo Group, and Bharti Airtel announced their venture into the potential applications of Extended Reality (XR), Digital Twin technologies, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing sector. This strategic research initiative will leverage the power of 5G and 5G Advanced to revolutionize industrial operations.

The partnership aims to propel forward the Industrial Metaverse, integrating Human and Machine interactions in immersive settings. By fusing groundbreaking XR applications with robust network technology, the collaboration seeks to establish a transformational ecosystem for global manufacturing industries.

Key to this endeavor is the deployment of Airtel's 5G advanced network to enhance real-time simulations and immersive training across numerous industrial sites. This movement symbolizes a step towards Industry 4.0, paving the way for innovative business models and revenue streams, while redefining connectivity and digitalization in the industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)