Tata Power-DDL Partners with FSR Global to Boost Smart Grid Innovation

Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) announced on Monday its new collaboration with FSR Global, aiming to push the envelope in smart grid technology and policy development.

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will focus on comprehensive policy research, clean energy innovations, and capacity building. This is seen as a stride towards sustainable energy solutions and fortifying regulatory frameworks in India.

The alliance is expected to improve the reliability, efficiency, and resilience of India's power sector, with a specific focus on smart grid development. It also aims at global knowledge exchange, especially with other countries in the Global South.

