Tata Power-DDL Partners with FSR Global to Boost Smart Grid Innovation
Tata Power-DDL has signed an initial agreement with FSR Global to enhance smart grid innovation and policy research. This partnership aims to develop sustainable energy solutions, boost regulatory excellence, and facilitate capacity building in India's power sector, while also sharing insights with other Global South countries.
Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) announced on Monday its new collaboration with FSR Global, aiming to push the envelope in smart grid technology and policy development.
The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will focus on comprehensive policy research, clean energy innovations, and capacity building. This is seen as a stride towards sustainable energy solutions and fortifying regulatory frameworks in India.
The alliance is expected to improve the reliability, efficiency, and resilience of India's power sector, with a specific focus on smart grid development. It also aims at global knowledge exchange, especially with other countries in the Global South.
