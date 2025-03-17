Left Menu

India's New Space Frontier: Kulasekarapattinam Spaceport to Revolutionize SSLV Launches

The Kulasekarapattinam Spaceport in Tamil Nadu is set to host the maiden launch of ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) within 24 months. The facility, inaugurated with the S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence at IIT Madras, aims to bolster India's capabilities in thermal sciences and space technology.

The Kulasekarapattinam spaceport in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district is poised to become a pivotal hub for India's space endeavors. As the second launch complex for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) outside Andhra Pradesh, the site is expected to witness its first mission with the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in the next 24 months, according to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan.

This development marks a significant milestone for ISRO, particularly in supporting polar launches of satellites weighing up to 500 kg. Domestic industry players will contribute to the production of SSLVs, advancing India's self-reliance in space technologies in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The inauguration of the S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence for Research in Fluid and Thermal Science at IIT Madras further underscores this drive for innovation.

This state-of-the-art facility within the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Madras will focus on advancements crucial to spacecraft and launch vehicle thermal management—a vital component for India's growing space ambitions. The research conducted here will have direct implications for upcoming lunar, Mars, and deep-space missions, consolidating India's position as a leader in the global space arena.

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

