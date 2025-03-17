India's New Space Frontier: Kulasekarapattinam Spaceport to Revolutionize SSLV Launches

The Kulasekarapattinam spaceport in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district is poised to become a pivotal hub for India's space endeavors. As the second launch complex for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) outside Andhra Pradesh, the site is expected to witness its first mission with the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in the next 24 months, according to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan.

This development marks a significant milestone for ISRO, particularly in supporting polar launches of satellites weighing up to 500 kg. Domestic industry players will contribute to the production of SSLVs, advancing India's self-reliance in space technologies in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The inauguration of the S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence for Research in Fluid and Thermal Science at IIT Madras further underscores this drive for innovation.

This state-of-the-art facility within the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Madras will focus on advancements crucial to spacecraft and launch vehicle thermal management—a vital component for India's growing space ambitions. The research conducted here will have direct implications for upcoming lunar, Mars, and deep-space missions, consolidating India's position as a leader in the global space arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)