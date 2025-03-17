Left Menu

UK Tech Giants Face New Online Safety Regulations

Tech companies in the UK must now comply with new regulations that ensure the protection of users from illegal content, with a focus on child safety. Ofcom is enforcing the Online Safety Act, requiring platforms like Facebook and TikTok to implement stronger safety measures or face hefty fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

From Monday, tech companies in the UK, including Meta's Facebook, ByteDance's TikTok, and Alphabet's YouTube, are required to implement stronger measures to protect users from illegal content such as child sexual abuse images. This marks the ramp-up of Britain's online safety regime enforcement.

According to Suzanne Cater, enforcement director at Ofcom, platforms must quickly align with their legal obligations under the Online Safety Act, which became law in 2023. The act enforces tougher standards for online platforms, particularly focusing on child protection and the swift removal of illegal material.

In December, Ofcom issued its first codes of practice under this new law, setting a March 16 deadline for companies to assess the risks posed by illegal content on their platforms. Companies failing to comply could face fines as high as 18 million pounds or 10% of global turnover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

