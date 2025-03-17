Britain's Edge in Global AI Deployment: Insights from DeepMind's Demis Hassabis

DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis stressed the vital role Britain can play in the global deployment of artificial intelligence, as Google announced new AI advancements in the country.

Hassabis, who established DeepMind in London in 2010 and sold it to Google in 2014, highlighted Britain's top universities and talent pool as key to remaining at the forefront of technological evolution. He asserted that Britain's leadership in AI is crucial for economic and geopolitical influence worldwide.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed an economic deal centered on advanced technologies with the United States during a recent White House visit. Concurrently, Oracle disclosed a $5 billion investment in Britain to expand its cloud services. Hassabis advocated for international AI development standards, spotlighting the global impact of these models.

