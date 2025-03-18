Left Menu

Tech-Savvy Surveillance: Revolutionizing Safety in Thane

The Thane rural district police launched a new CCTV surveillance initiative to enhance public security. Special Inspector General Sanjay Darade highlighted the role of technology in crime prevention and traffic management. The system includes AI capabilities for analyzing data and tracking offenders.

The district rural police of Maharashtra's Thane has implemented a cutting-edge CCTV surveillance initiative for real-time monitoring through an extensive network of cameras.

Inaugurated by Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Region, Sanjay Darade, the 'Ek CCTV Aplya Surakshesathi' project underscores the importance of surveillance technology in crime prevention, traffic management, and public safety.

With trained personnel monitoring the feeds, potential threats such as chain-snatching and criminal activities can be promptly identified. The initiative plans to further integrate AI technologies for offender tracking and crime data analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

